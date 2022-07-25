Supercross Championship headed for Newcastle

The Australian Supercross Championship is coming to town for the first time in over a decade.

The AUS-X Triple Crown will be hosted at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 26 and has the potential to return in 2023 and 2024 if successful.

It’s another big coup for the city and the venue, which announced Elton John would be playing there in January next year.

Venues NSW and McDonald Jones Stadium CEO Kerrie Mather says the event will further illustrate the venue’s multipurpose capabilities.

We’re so excited to have secured the FOX Australian Supercross Championship, AUSX Triple Crown premier event for three years, kicking off at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium in November.

“The AUSX Triple Crown is truly one of the most exhilarating and best events to watch live and we can’t wait for the supercross riders and their loyal fans to return to the stadium for the first time in over a decade.

“We’re about to embark on an action-packed few months at McDonald Jones Stadium, with the NRL season still in full swing, the return of the A-League, before supercross’ main event comes to town and other major events in the New Year,” Mr Mather said.

Tickets for the event go on pre-sale on Wednesday and general sale on August 2.