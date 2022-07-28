Entangled whale possible headed for Port Stephens

We are being asked to keep an eye out for an entangled whale which will possibly be off the coast of Port Stephens tomorrow.

Animal welfare organisation ORRCA say their hotline received a call from National Parks and Wildlife to say an entangled whale had been spotted off Coffs Harbour at about 10am on Wednesday.

The whale appeared to be alone and had a red float attached to its tail.

Based on the speed the whale was travelling it’s expected the whale could be seen off Port Macquarie on Thursday, and Port Stephens on Friday.

Contact the ORRCA hotline on 02 9451 3333 if you spot the mammal.