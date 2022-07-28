Newcastle Jets unveil “family friendly” men’s 2022/23 season fixture

It’s been revealed when and where the Newcastle Jets are playing in their upcoming season with the schedule released on Thursday.

The first game will see the Jets head down the highway to face the Central Coast Mariners on October 6 at 5pm, with the first home game to kick off the following weekend on October 15 against Perth Glory, also at 5pm.

The club is boasting a more family friendly approach to the upcoming season with nine of the thirteen fixtures in the afternoon and kids under twelve able to attend home games for free.

Club Chairman Shane Mattiske says he is delighted with the draw and believes it will be great for families.

“Our strategy as a club is to be family-friendly and we have been pushing for a draw that delivered our fans games on Saturday or Sunday afternoon timeslots. We’re happy to be able to present a draw that has nine afternoon matches of the 13 home games at McDonald Jones Stadium.

This aligns with our ongoing focus on making the Jets a fun, safe and affordable option for families, with our ‘kids go free’ offer continuing across all games this season,” Mr Mattiske said.

The draw for the A-League Women’s season is currently being fleshed out.

The men’s fixtures can be found here.