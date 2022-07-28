Upgrades on Maitland Police Station start next week

Work begins next week on safety and workplace improvements at Maitland Police Station.

More than $700,000 will be spent on upgrading the ground floor including increased security coverage and new custody space.

The refurbishment will also improve the working conditions of front-line police and improve safety, including creating safer surroundings for victims of crime and witnesses.

Work will start on 1st August. There will be some construction noise and reduced space in the foyer, but the Port Stephens Hunter Police District said there will be minimal impact to their services.

The work is expected to be complete by 25th November 2022.

It comes after the NSW Government put $17 million into a purpose-built, new police station at Cessnock and also announced a $6.5 million upgrade for the Newcastle Police Station.