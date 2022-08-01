Fears For Missing 71-Year-Old Missing Since Friday

Despite geotargetted text messages sent out in Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, an elderly man is still missing.

71-year-old Brian Dowsett went missing from Sydney on Friday and was last seen getting off a train in Newcastle at about 2.55pm that same afternoon and then headed south.

There is growing concern for the missing man’s welfare and locals are being urged to keep their eyes peeled for him and contact Crime Stoppers if they know anything about his whereabouts.

Brian is described as Caucasian in appearance and of medium build, about 170cm tall, with short grey hair on the sides, and a grey beard and moustache.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved navy jacket, dark tracksuit pants, a grey beanie and a face mask.