Man Charged After Alleged Drunken Joy Ride On Mobility Scooter In Merewether

A man has been charged with high-range drink driving on a mobility scooter in Newcastle.

Reports from concerned on-lookers drew police to Railway Street at Merewether around 7.40pm on Thursday night.

Officers say they stopped a 65-year-old man driving the scooter erratically on the road in the dark.

A roadside breath test of the driver returned a positive result and he was arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station.

There, he allegedly blew 0.154 roughly three times the legal limit and was charged with high-range drink driving.

He will face Newcastle Local Court next week, his licence has also been suspended.