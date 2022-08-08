Police Appeal For Public Assistance To Find Missing Hunter Teen

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police are appealing for public assistance in the search for a teenager who has not been seen since last week.

13-year-old Josiephine Pritchard has been missing since Friday when she was last seen in Medowie.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

The teenager is known to visit the Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle areas.

It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Josie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers.