Woman hospitalised after alleged assault at King Street McDonalds

A woman has been taken to hospital with multiple facial wounds after an alleged assault by a man, at King Street McDonalds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

NSW Police say they received reports that the 20-year-old woman was sitting with a friend outside the fast-food outlet, when she was approached bu the man who began began a conversation.

The man then allegedly pushed her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground and fled the scene.

NSW Ambulance have confirmed they attended the scene just after midnight and treated the woman in her 20’s, for a punctured lip, swollen face and bleeding from the mouth.

She was transported to the John Hunter Hospital shortly after for further treatment, in a stable condition.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District say they began inquiries and arrested a 22-year-old man nearby a short time later, who was asleep in a camper van.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with reckless wounding and assault cause actual bodily harm.

The Danish National was refused bail and appeared before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.