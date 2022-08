Arsonists apparently had two goes at setting fire to a house at Tenambit last night.

Around 10.30pm the fire brigade was called to a house fire in O’Hearn Street.

It is believed the blaze was set inside, but the house’s residents were out at the time.

Then, shortly after midnight, a second spark was lit, growing into an inferno which took firefighters about two hours to put out.

It left the house severely damaged.

The circumstances surrounding the two fires are under investigation.