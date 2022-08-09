Man arrested after tense police stand off at Hamilton

A man has been arrested after a tense stand off with police in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

Detectives, officers and the tactical operations unit attended a home on Everton Street at around 7:30am, after a 29-year-old man who refused to leave.

A police operation was commenced and crews from FIRE AND RESCUE were called in over concerns of a fire inside the home.

Specialist officers and negotiators were also called in and the man was eventually arrested at around 10:30am.

As part of the operation, two search warrants were executed, one at the Hamilton home and another at a Scholey Street, Mayfield address.

A number of items were seized from both and charges are expected to be laid.