The Coral Princess arrives at Newcastle this morning

The cruise ship industry returned to Newcastle this morning.

Following a two year hiatus because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the Coral Princess sailed into Newcastle Harbour at 7am.

About two thousand tourists are aboard and will disembark for a quick visit in the city.

The ship is due to leave the Port at at 4.50pm this afternoon, when it will set sail for Briabane.