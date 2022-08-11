Man in custody after police find him in a wheelie bin in Newcastle

Local police have tracked down an offender in a wheelie bin in Newcastle this week.

On Tuesday night, officers spotted a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Adamstown in Light Street at Bar Beach.

They then noticed three people nearby, who quickly fled the scene.

One of them was captured, searched and found with stolen property from a previous break-in.

That offender then attempted to flee from officers but was later located by a police dog, hiding inside a wheelie bin in a nearby street.

They were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station and were charged with breach of bail and five new offences, and remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing to find the other two people who fled.