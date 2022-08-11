Police Investigation Into Shooting Widens To Freemans Waterhole

Police will begin a search of bushland around Freemans Waterhole today as investigations into a shooting earlier this year widen.

A 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at a car park in Edgeworth on April 8.

He has since recovered and been released, but remains tight-lipped as to how he came to be injured.

Detectives from Lake Macquarie Police District continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting under Strike Force Undola and have established the man was linked to the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) at the time.

They are currently working on the theory the man was actually shot near the intersection of Wakefield and Sugarloaf Range Roads near Freeman’s Waterhole before being dumped at Edgeworth.

A search of the area at Freemans Waterhole will be carried out from 10.30 this morning.

Police are re-appealing for any witnesses or anyone who was in the area on the evening of Friday 8 April 2022 and may have dash cam vision, to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers.