Lizottes Lambton listed for sale

Another Newcastle institution has announced it will be closing it’s doors in the near future, as Lizottes at Lambton is listed for sale.

The restored 112-year-old art deco theatre has played host to local, national and international acts over the past 14 years under the ownership of Brian Lizotte.

The news comes amidst a campaign to save the Cambridge Hotel from closure, as it heads for a wrecking ball, to make way for apartments.

Brian Lizotte says more acts will be booked and shows currently on sale will be going ahead as the sale process takes place.

“We have put an incredible amount of time thinking and talking about this and have realised that our growing family is now to be our main focus.

It is our hope to pass this iconic beautiful old venue with its world-class entertainment and fine cuisine baton onto a fabulous new operator. Someone that will continue to offer the Newcastle community and beyond more world-class entertainment and hospitality for the years to come,” Mr Lizotte said.

