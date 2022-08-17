Rescue Mission Launched To Recover Stranded 56-Year-Old In Hunter Valley Bushland

Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad are briefed at the staging ground

A multi-agency rescue mission was launched in the Hunter Valley near Broke last night to rescue a stranded motorbike rider.

The 56-year-old man had become stuck on an isolated bush track deep within Yengo National Park, and set off his personal locator beacon to call for help.

Police, NSW Ambulance and the Cessnock District VRA Rescue Squad were joined by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in the air.

The chopper crew – kitted out with night vision – located the stranded rider 7.5km from the manning post and winched a Critical Care Paramedic down to assess him.

Rescuers were eventually able to reach the rider and paramedic by 4WD and after a two hour round trip across severe terrain, made it back to the staging area.

After further assessment the rider was given a full bill of health, aside from dehydration, and was released.