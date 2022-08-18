Early Warning Sirens To Save Lives In Flood-Prone Parts Of Cessnock

An example of a flood warning system which could be installed at Cessnock, this one is in use at Dungog

In the wake of the devastating July floods around the Hunter, early warning systems will be placed around Cessnock to keep locals safe.

Council has secured funding from the NSW Government’s Floodplain Management Program to pay for four flash flood sirens which will be installed in areas prone to being hit by rising creek levels.

The systems will also alert emergency service organisations and Council prior to and during flood events.

Elizabeth Street in Abermain, Weston’s Thomas Fell Park, along with Short Street and Mount View Park at Cessnock are the proposed locations for the sirens.

Additional flood warning infrastructure, including gauges to monitor water levels in concrete stormwater channels within the Cessnock CBD area, and an automated rainfall gauge at Kearsley are also being proposed.

Council will be holding two community information sessions for residents to find out more about the flood warning systems, raise any concerns and ask any questions.

The sessions will be held from 4-7pm on Monday 5 September at the Cessnock Civic Indoor Sports Centre, and 4-7pm on Tuesday 6 September at Weston Civic Centre.

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal said he will be pleased to see these flood warning systems installed, particularly after the significant flood events experienced so far this year.

“This is the first time we have ever had three natural disaster declarations within 12 months, two coming within just four months of each other. Anything that can help residents during future flood events has my full support,” Mayor Suvaal said.

“I encourage residents to come along to the information sessions to find out more, or complete the online survey.”

Residents can have their say and find out more by visiting Council’s website.