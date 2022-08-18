Next stage of Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track opened, linking Belmont South to Blacksmiths

The completion of the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track is one step closer to completion, as the southern section opened to traffic on Thursday.

The 1.6 kilometre stretch between Belmont South and Blacksmiths forms part of the overall 27 kilometre continuous vision to link Adamstown to Murrays Beach.

It has come with a $4 million price tag, making up a fraction of the overall $15 million project cost.

The next northern stage will see the missing link constructed between the end of the Fernleigh Track near Belmont TAFE and the new Southern section, which connects to an existing shared path leading to Swansea.

Design for the northern section is on track to be finished in October, with construction to begin in early 2023, and completed later in the year.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says it’s a massive improvement for cyclist and pedestrian safety as well as a major draw card for the city.

“Before today they had to navigate traffic at 70 kilometres an hour. I know I would not want to be riding my bike down here at those speeds.

“It’s really important to have safe access and once the whole project is completed, we will have 27 kilometres of a shared pathway.

“It will bring tourists not only from Lake Macquarie, but also from throughout NSW and the wider region,” Cr Fraser said.