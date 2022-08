Local police and the State Emergency Service (SES) will be combing an area of Belmont North today in the search for a missing man.

47-year-old Aaron Clear was last seen on Christmas Eve in 2019 at Fassifern Railway Station.

He was known to camp near a relative’s at Belmont North which is why Leneghan Oval is being searched today.

At the time when he was reported missing, police said it was also possible that Aaron had traveled interstate for work purposes.