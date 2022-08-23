Attempted Joyride In Pizza Delivery Car At Adamstown Thwarted

Police have arrested a man after he attempted to drive off with a pizza delivery car in Adamstown last weekend.

A delivery driver was picking up orders around 6.45pm on Saturday night when a man hopped into the car and started driving off.

But the delivery driver was able to stop the man from getting too far and following a brief verbal argument managed to put the car in park and snapped a photo of the alleged offender as he fled.

The incident was then reported to Newcastle City Police who immediately recognised the would-be joyrider.

Officers finally located the man this morning, he has been charged with take/drive conveyance and unlicensed driver in relation to the incident.

He has been remanded in custody until a court appearance slated for this afternoon.