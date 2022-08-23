Court for a man who was allegedly armed with he attempted to carjack vehicles in Maitland

A man is off to court today after allegedly being armed with a speargun during a brawl at East Maitland before he fled.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to O’Hearn Street at Tenambit at about 11:30am yesterday following reports of a brawl.

When they arrived they found a man allegedly armed with a speargun who immediately fled in a Holden Commodore.

The Holden collided with a caged police vehicle in a pursuit which was initiated but soon terminated due to safety concerns.

A short time later police were called to Melbourne Street in East Maitland after reports the Holden had lost control and the man allegedly tried to carjack two vehicles while armed with a weapon.

Police found the vehicle parked at the back of a unit block on Newcastle Street – they forced entry into the unit and arrested the 36-year-old man.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with affray, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle – armed with weapon.

The East Maitland man was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today.