Wild weather on the way for the Hunter today

Some wild weather is on the way to the Hunter today with wind, rain and even some hail on the forecast.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is warning showers and strong winds will occur on the central parts of the coast, whilst thunderstorms are possible today in the Hunter and Mid-North coast areas which may become severe.

The storms may being large hail, possibly 2-centimetres in size and damaging wind gusts greater than 90km/hr.

NSW SES Acting Superintendent Paul Lyddiard is encouraging residents to ensure that reasonable steps are taken in preparation.

“We’re asking that people tie down loose items, move vehicles under cover, trim overhanging trees and clean gutters around the home”.

“It’s encouraged that people monitor conditions and warnings, as they occur via the BOM and NSW SES Website”.

Snow is also being forecast today due to the mass of cold air in front of the cold front. It’s being predicted snow will fall above 900-metres tonight and into tomorrow at the Barrington Tops.

It is encouraged that residents and business owners take the following steps in preparing themselves and their properties:

• Move vehicles under cover

• Ensure that loose items are tied down and secured (trampolines, chairs)

• Trim trees where required

• Keep up-to-date with weather warnings and messages via the BOM

• Monitor LiveTraffic NSW for the latest road closures or impacts

If you need SES assistance, please call 132 500; if you experience a life-threatening emergency, dial 000 immediately.

Image: Jessica Rouse