$200K towards upgrade work at Yulong Oval in Medowie

Yulong Oval in Medowie has received a funding boost from the NSW Government to go towards upgrading its facility.

Through the latest round of ClubGrants, Port Stephens Council has received $200,000 to put towards demolishing and rebuilding the amenities block which will have accessible change rooms, kiosk, storage, as well as referee and first aid rooms.

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding will make the facility better for the growing community who use it.

“The works will improve the standard of existing sporting facilities and create a place that is more inclusive and accessible to help boost sport and recreation opportunities for local people of all abilities and backgrounds.”

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer along with Central Ward Councillors Chris Doohan, Steve Tucker and Jason Wells welcome the ClubGrant funding and are looking forward to seeing the facilities upgraded.

“We are currently in the development phase of the Medowie Place Plan which is a project driven by community vision and priorities to cater for future population growth,” Mayor Palmer said.

“These upgrades to Yulong Oval are win for Medowie – it is great to see further infrastructure and projects happening in this growing community.”

Applications for the next round of funding open from 10 October 2022. To find out more or apply, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants