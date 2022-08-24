SafeWork NSW undertaking compliance blitz on Newcastle high rises

SafeWork NSW is targeting high rises across Newcastle as part of a two day blitz.

A multi-agency contingency from Fair Trading, SafeWork and the Building Commissioner, is auditing under construction and newly completed residential buildings.

The audits will take place “Anytime, Anywhere” and will focus on defects, non-compliance and safety issues.

Department of Customer Service Director for Building and Construction Compliance Matthew Whitton says the inspections are part of the government’s commitment to ensuring safe and compliant building standards in regional NSW.

“There has been an increase in the construction of multi-storey apartment buildings in the Newcastle region.

“These inspections help ensure people in regional areas have access to safe and compliant dwellings.

“The community should have confidence developers are being held to account for poor work such as waterproofing, fire safety and defective construction that can cause huge headaches financially and emotionally for consumers down the track.