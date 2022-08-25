16 tonnes of waste collected at Cessnock

A huge clean-up operation has been underway at Cessnock and as a result 16 tonnes of waste has been collected and disposed of.

The Department of Planning and Environment – Crown Lands put $204,000 into the clean-up operation removing 16 tonnes of dumped cars, asbestos, electrical wiring and other waste scattered throughout two Crown bushland reserves and across about 30 different sites.

The work covered 37 hectares of the reserves located off Melbourne Street, Aberdare, and between East Cessnock and Aberdare.

Removed waste included 10 dumped cars, 2.5 tonnes of asbestos, and 14.5 tonnes of mixed commercial and other general waste including tyres, couches, mattresses, air conditioning ducting, and electrical cables.

The Department of Planning and Environment is reminding everyone that it is illegal to dump rubbish on reserves with potential individual fines up to $110,000 plus $11,000 for each day offences continue, or $220,000 plus $22,000 for each day offences continue for corporations.

They added that the dumping is often accompanied by other anti-social behaviour such as vandalism of gates and fences, cutting of trees for firewood, while dumping on fire trails can hamper emergency vehicle access to fight fires.

Illegal dumping, vandalism or tree cutting can be reported to Crime Stoppers (nsw.crimestoppers.com.au or 1800 333 000) or the environment line (131 555).