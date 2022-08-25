Calves needed help to get moo-ving at Woodville

A couple of exhausted calves are in the care of vets and the RSPCA after being rescued from a muddy river at Port Stephens yesterday.

The Port Stephens NSW SES Unit responded to a Large Animal Rescue Operation yesterday afternoon in the Paterson River at Woodville.

The SES unit sent out quite the rescue team including six Rescue Operators, Boat Operators, In-Water Technicians and vehicles as well as a specialised trailer for towing.

Working with the RSPCA, NSW Environment Protection Authority and the NSW RFS from Bolwarra-Largs, calf lifting harnesses were rigged up and put around the two calves so they could be safely winched up on to the river bank.

Rescue Operators then wrapped the young cows in blankets to warm them, and placed them on tarps to keep them out of the mud.

The two beautiful little calves were exhausted but finally safe and out of the mud..

Image: NSW SES Port Stephens Unit