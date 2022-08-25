Maitland Council keen to see e-scooters in the CBD

Maitland City Council will be putting in a submission to participate in an e-scooter trial.

Back in May, Council supported an expression of interest to participate in a 12-month trial of the scooters and receive another report if Council moved past the first stage of the expression of interest process.

Council said they would like to see the e-scooters trialed in parts of Central Maitland and the Cessnock Road Cycleway from Gillieston Heights to, and including, Maitland Park.

The scooters work like the e-bikes that are currently on trial in the Lake Macquarie area and are run on a pay-as-you-go type cheme.

Council submissions are being taken by Transport for NSW up until the end of September and trials are expected to start not long after.

Maitland Council will have to put forward some money to get the trial underway for signage and communication with the community, etc.