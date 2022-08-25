Monopoly heads to the Hunter Valley

Hunter Valley residents will soon be able to buy property at a much cheaper rate, with Monopoly rolling out a new local version of the iconic board game.

Cessnock and Singleton Council have teamed up to develop the concept, off the back of a similar initiative by City of Newcastle in 2019, which featured well-known attractions.

Locals are being asked to participate in its creation by identifying suitable landmarks, attractions and streets which could be used on the game.

A survey to collect input from the community has been set up.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal says he hopes the community will get on board.

“This is a unique way to continue to showcase both Cessnock and Singleton local government areas as a destination.

“I am looking forward to seeing the streets and destinations we know and love on this special edition Monopoly board,” Cr Suvaal said.