Hunter Business Award Winners

Local sign writing company, The Hi-Vis Group, has taken out the top honour at the Hunter Business Awards, taking home the gong for Business of the Year.

The gala was held for the first time at its full capacity, after two years of pandemic related disruptions.

The judges had their work cut out for them, scoring and selecting the winners from 17 categories.

Over 500 people were in attendance at the ceremony, after a tough year for many of the regions industry sectors.

Business Hunter President Tony Rhodes says it’s a significant achievement.

“Winning a Hunter Business Award in any year is a significant achievement and we must recognise the real challenges many businesses have faced over the last two years.

For the Awards to attract so many quality entries was a real delight and surprise and a gauge on confidence for the prospects of the region looking ahead.

“The past twelve months for businesses have demanded flexibility, versatility, courage and innovative thinking when you think back on the circumstances that have influenced and

impacted the business environment.

“The admirable qualities reflected in all of the finalists represented in our Awards collectively demonstrate the strength and resilience of our diverse business community right across the

Hunter,” Mr Rhodes said.

BUSINESS HUNTER AWARDS 2022 WINNERS