Newcastle is set to receive a share of eight new probationary Sheriff’s Officers.

Their job is a complex one, providing security at court houses, enforcing writs, warrants and property seizure orders, as well as the jury system.

The new recruits are part of Bravo Class 2022, who graduated at their attestation ceremony on Friday.

20 new officers in total will be deployed across the state — 12 in Sydney and the remaining eight for Newcastle, the Illawarra and other parts of the state.