Lake Mac To Host Popular Mental Health Program In September

Dr Darren Morton will lead the Let’s Lift Lake Mac program

A free mental health program is set to return to Lake Macquarie next month.

Lets Lift Lake Mac runs over 10-weeks offering participants the chance to learn skills and tools to boost their wellbeing through a range of talks, activities and challenges, both online and in-person.

Lifestyle Medicine and Health Research Associate Professor Doctor Darren Morton, who’s leading the project, said he was excited to see it return in 2022.

“Over the last couple of years, there’s been enormous challenges with regards to mental health support and we know, for example, during lockdown distress more than doubled in communities around Australia,” Dr Morton said.

Last year, more than 4000 participants took part in the program, with a final survey finding more than 90 per cent of respondents said it gave them skills to support their mental health and wellbeing in challenging times.

Participants also recorded a 30-40 per cent reduction in feelings of depression, anxiety and stress.

“We pride ourselves on using science-based strategies for lifting your mood and your life,” Dr Morton said.

Lake Macquarie City Council Community Development Officer Emilie Wiggers encouraged residents to take part.

“This is a great way to bring the community together and boost overall morale,” Ms Wiggers said.

Let’s Lift Lake Mac is a partnership between Lake Macquarie City Council, Avondale University and The Lift Project.

The program starts on September 18 and more information can be found here.