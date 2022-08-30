Boost for Maitland’s St John Ambulance

The Maitland division of St John Ambulance has been given a boost with a new vehicle and stretcher thanks to the NSW Government.

The Maitland Division of St John Ambulance were successful in securing almost $60,000 through the 2020 and 2021 Community Building Partnership Program. The funding allowed St John Ambulance Maitland to purchase a vehicle and stretcher that will enhance their capacity to provide first aid and medical services throughout Maitland and surrounding areas.

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the recent flood event highlighted just how important our local emergency services are.

“I’m so pleased that St John Maitland will have a new standard safety vehicle, which will allow them to continue to do a fantastic job, helping individuals and the community through some our toughest times,” Jenny Aitchison said.

“St John Ambulance have a long history in our region and its volunteers are always there to lend a hand when needed. The dedicated team do an incredible job looking after our local community,” she said.

“No doubt the new equipment will have an undeniable impact in helping community members seeking first aid or medical attention.”

Community Building Partnership grants are available annually for community infrastructure projects that deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes. Last year’s round saw 19 local organisations and clubs secure funding.

For more information about the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/projects/community-building-partnership