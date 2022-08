Emergency Services have rushed to the scene of a single car accident on Tuesday afternoon at Cooranbong.

NSW Ambulance treated a 42-year-old man for multiple fractures and chest injuries, after he drove his car off a bridge on the M1 Pacific Motorway, near Freemans Drive.

The patient was trapped in his vehicle before being released by emergency services.

He has been airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the John Hunter Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.