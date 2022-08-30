This That festival forced to postpone November event

The organisers of the This That festival set to take place later this year in Newcastle, have announced it won’t be going ahead.

In a statement, the organisers say a combination of issues including supply chain issues, labour shortages, ballooning insurance premiums and forecast weather have forced their hand.

The festival was held for the first time in two years earlier this year, after a spate of COVID-19 induced cancellations.

The upcoming November event was due to host the likes of Vera Blue, The Presets, Alice Ivy, Earl Sweatshirt and Flight Facilities. It has been rescheduled to next year.

Image credit: This That.