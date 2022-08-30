Upgrade work on New England Highway on track

While motorists will be stuck in roadwork traffic on the New England Highway at Belford for a bit longer, the upgrade work going on will be worth the wait.

The New England Highway upgrade between Belford and the Golden Highway project will see two travel lanes in each direction and a flyover for vehicles turning right from the Golden Highway towards Maitland and Newcastle.

The NSW Government has invested $97 million in the project which is on track to be completed by 2024.

The most recent update on the project includes twelve concrete bridge beams being installed over the New England Highway in mid-July, work is underway on the access road for adjacent properties on the Golden Highway and the new left turn lane for motorists travelling towards Singleton that will connect to a future roundabout on the Golden Highway; and work on the new eastbound carriageway continues with rock cuttings now complete, drainage works underway and pavement works due to commence in the next month.

In the latest update from Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell over the next two months the construction activities planned include continuing work on the roundabout, left-turn lane to Singleton and access road for Abattoir, ongoing drainage works and earthworks, ongoing bridge construction and pavement and asphalt works.

Image: Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell Facebook