The Corrs to perform in the Hunter Valley this November for the first time in 21 years

Irish pop band The Corrs have announced their return with a one-off Australian show, playing at the Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate Winery this November.

Pre-sale begins on Tuesday at 9 am, before general tickets go on sale at 9 am Friday.

Owner of Hope Estate Michael Hope told Richard King that his winery was able to get The Corrs because of his longstanding friendship with One World Entertainment promoter Andrew McManus, which dates back to Fleetwood Mac’s wildly successful 2009 performance.

