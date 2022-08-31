Police asking public to help find 16yo who has been missing for a week from Blackalls Park

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing from their home at Blackalls Park for a week.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers say Kayden Field was last seen by family in Faucett Street last Wednesday.

He failed to return home so his family contact police concerned about his welfare due to his age and some recent mental health concerns.

Kayden is described as being slim build, 6ft tall, short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black ‘stash house’ jumper with white insignia, Black Stash house shorts, Red Champion hat, black Nike TN’s.

Kayden is known to frequent Toronto and Kotara South.