Two charged as part of investigations into alleged bikie-related home invasion and shooting

Two people have been nabbed over an alleged home invasion and public shooting at Edgeworth, earlier this year.

Police say a 24-year-old woman attended hospital on the evening of March 8, after suffering machete wounds at the hands of two men who allegedly forced their way into her Laurel Avenue home.

Later that week on Friday, emergency services responded to a shooting at a carpark on Arnott Street at Edgeworth, where a 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

Detectives formed a Strike Force Undola, to investigate the two incidents, as they believed they were linked and allegedly involved members of the Nomads motorcycle gang.

As part of their detectives executed a search warrant at a Cardiff storage facility earlier this month, where a number of weapons, ammunition and a machete were seized.

This week a search warrant was executed on a home at Blackalls Park on Monday, where a number of items were seized, including mobile phones and documents.

A 42-year-old woman was also taken into custody and charged with 12 offences, including including special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, accessory after the fact of discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, conceal serious indictable offence, possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, possess unauthorised firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, act with intent to influence witness, and threat/cause injury/harm to prevent information to police.

She was refused bail and will next appear at Toronto Local Court on October 25.

A further two search warrants were also executed on a home Crestview Street, Gillieston Heights, on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested as part of the search and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, accessory after the fact of special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, steal property in dwelling, and threat/cause injury/harm to prevent information to police.

He was also bail refused and is back before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday.

Police say investigations are continuing and they expect to make further arrests.