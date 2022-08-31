Ponga and Mann escape sanctions following NRL Integrity Investigation

Knights players Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann appear to have escaped sanctions from the NRL, following an investigation by the Integrity Unit.

It’s being widely reported no action will be taken against the pair.

The captain and utility have been missing in action, after they became the subject of an investigation, when a video came to light of the pair being asked to leave a toilet cubicle by security at the Delany Hotel in Newcastle earlier this month.

At the time, Ponga’s father Andre said they were celebrating Kalyn purchasing a home and was sick in the toilet.

They were both subjected to a drug test under the direction of the NRL.

Ponga had been ruled out of the rest of the season due to a number of head knocks at the time, while Mann was out with a quad injury. He is yet to return to field and is not named in the team line-up for this Sunday’s clash with the Sharks at Mcdonald Jones Stadium.

The Knights have been contact for comment.