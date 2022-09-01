Police release CCTV into theft of $100,000 worth of jewellery from Greenhills

Police are ramping up investigations into a jewellery store robbery at East Maitland last month, releasing CCTV of a person of interest.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to the Greenhills Shopping Centre on Molly Morgan Drive just before 9:30am on Wednesday 6 July following reports of a robbery at a jewellery store.

Police were told that a male approached the store and used a Toolpro multi tool emergency hammer to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet, before fleeing the scene with three items worth approximately $107,000.

Officers established a crime scene and began initial inquiries before detectives attacked to the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Malwood.

Detectives have now released CCTV and an image of a male who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm tall, wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants, black balaclava, black gloves and white coloured Nike TN’s.

It is believed he was travelling on a red coloured trail bike with “#51” sticker on the left side of the bike.

Anyone with information about the male or incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.