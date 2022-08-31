Search For Man Wanted by Child Abuse And Sex Crimes Squad Ramps Up In Lake Macquarie

Police are tightening the net in a search for a wanted man in Lake Macquarie.

Locals are being urged to call the authorities immediately if they have any information on Bailey Wallis-Ahearn, who is wanted on a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers from State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad have been trying to locate the 22-year-old but have so far come up empty handed.

The man is known to frequent Toronto and neighbouring areas of Lake Macquarie.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm to 175cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair, possibly with a beard and moustache.

If sighted, members of the public are urged to contact local police immediately, otherwise information about his whereabouts can be provided to Crime Stoppers.