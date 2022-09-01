Missing Queensland Man Spotted In Newcastle

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in Newcastle this morning.

30-year-old Ben Makinsonhas been missing from his home in Queensland but was last seen in the Newcastle CBD this morning pulling a suitcase and carrying a black duffle bag

Police say he may be traveling on trains to Sydney and they have concerns for his welfare.

Mr Makinson is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall of medium build with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or Waratah Police.