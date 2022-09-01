Persons injured in crash at Lambton

UPDATE 840AM:

Traffic is still pretty heavy around Lambton after a crash at about 730am on Newcastle Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash approaching Robinson Avenue — NSW Ambulance paramedics have taken one woman in her 60s to the John Hunter Hospital suffering some lower back pain.

Westbound traffic on Newcastle Road is impacted with heavy traffic all the way from Lambton to Jesmond.

Allow plenty of extra travel time.

EARLIER:

There are heavy traffic conditions around Lambton and Jesmond this morning after a multi-vehicle crash that has left people trapped.

Emergency services were called to Newcastle Road at about 7:44am following reports of the crash approaching Robinson Avenue.

Motorists are using the shoulder to get past.

There are reports of persons trapped.

Avoid the area if you can – one of two westbound lanes is closed with heavy traffic in all directions.

More to come.