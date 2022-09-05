Council Expected To Investigate ‘Reckless Vandalism’ At Ford Oval

The damage at Ford Oval | Cr Carol Duncan

An investigation into how a New Lambton park became a muddy bog is expected to be announced by Newcastle Council this afternoon.

Ford Oval was closed on Friday after heavy downpours of rain left the ground too sodden for use.

But that apparently didn’t stop some – with hundreds of deep tyre tracks discovered over the weekend following a number of finals games held at nearby sporting venues.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen took to social media on Monday, pointing the finger at an unnamed local sports club.

“Just reckless vandalism. Ratepayers deserve a full apology from the Club. This is inexcusable.”

He wasn’t alone, with a number of fellow Councillors calling the damage appalling.