Police Seek Public Assistance In Search For Woman Seen Last At Waratah

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a woman missing since last week.

Belinda Jones was last seen in Waratah on Friday wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

She is described as being Caucasian,160cm tall of thin build with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The 45 year old is known to frequent the Central Coast and Raymond Terrace. Police believe she may be traveling by train and hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or Waratah Police 4926