Police appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage following M1 double fatality

Police are appealing for information as they investigate a crash which ended in a double fatality on the M1 Pacific Motorway.

About 9am on Saturday, a white Mitsibishi Challenger SUV and a black Holden Commodore were involved in the crash in the centre median of the Motorway at Ourimbah.

A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, who were travelling in the Commodore, both tragically died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, came away uninjured, however he was taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing. He has since been released from hospital.

Police along with the Crash Investigation Unit established a crime scene. They are now calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, in particular those with footage in the location between 8:15am and 9am.