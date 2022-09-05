Red-light speed camera installed on busy Newcastle to Sydney route

A notorious patch of road along the Pacific is set to have a new red-light speed camera.

The intersection at Elizabeth Bay Drive, Lake Munmorah has been the scene of a number of accidents and Transport for NSW wants to see a stop to that.

The State Department says the evidence shows a dramatic fall in both driver and pedestrian casualties in camera locations.

Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation, Tara McCarthy says running red lights can lead to serious accidents.

“About 30 per cent of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head on.

“In the five years from 2016 to 2020, five crashes occurred at the intersection resulting in one person killed and five people injured, of which three were seriously injured,” Ms McCarthy said.

The new camera will operate in warning mode from September 9, during which drivers will be sent a letter encouraging them to change their behaviour. After that fines and demerit points will follow.