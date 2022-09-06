Man Facing Charges After Crashing Allegedly Stolen Van In New Lambton

Police are waiting for a man to be released from hospital before laying charges over a vehicle theft in Adamstown.

A commercial van was stolen from the suburb on Sunday and was spotted around 2:30 this morning being driven through New Lambton, sparks flying every time the driver hit the breaks.

Officers moved to intercept the van which promptly crashed.

The driver – who had only just got his license back after a period of disqualified – was arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, to be charged upon release.