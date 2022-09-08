Newcastle Jets lose Gema Simon

The Newcastle Jets A-League women’s side are losing one of their best players with Gema Simon taking up a contract with another team ahead of this season.

The Jets co-Captain from last season, has accepted an opportunity to play with Melbourne Victory after 13 seasons with the Club.

She’s played over 130 matches for the Club and received the player of the year award twice, 2009/10 and 2013/14.

Simon has also had the opportunity to represent Newcastle on the national stage playing for the Matildas on 11 occassions.

The club is wishing Simon all the best for the future.

“Gema has made an outstanding contribution to this community, this Club and the Newcastle Jets Women’s A-Leagues team across an amazing thirteen seasons. We thank her for her dedication to the success of the Jets and we wish her well for the coming year and beyond,” Newcastle Jets Executive Chairman Shane Mattiske said.

Image: Newcastle Jets