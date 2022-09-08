Port Stephens Council receives last bit of funding for coastal management plan

Port Stephens Council has secured the last bit of funding to implement the final stages of its Coastal Management Plan (CMP).

The first part of the plan identified erosion, inundation and windblown sand as the main coastal hazards affecting the Local Government Area.

Stage Two saw a number of studies into those hazards conducted and now stage three will see management options actually put into action.

Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said Council has received $200,000 and she’s excited to see it go towards this significant milestone.

“These CMPs are partnerships between the Government and Councils, and provide long-term strategies to in the management of this estuary. Port Stephens is not only a major tourist hot-spot, but is also ecologically significance for the region.”

Stage three and four of the Port Stephens CMP will enable Council to identify hazards and risks to the estuary and the appropriate next steps to manage these, and is funded through the NSW Government Coastal and Estuary Grants Program.

The aim of the program is to increase the resilience of coastal communities and implement actions that improve the health of NSW estuaries.

Funding is provided at a 2:1 ratio, with $2 contributed from the State Government for every $1 provided by the Council. The program provides technical and financial support to local government to assist them in managing their coastal zone.