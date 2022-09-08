Thief attempts to flee Bunnings with drill down his pants

Staff at a local Bunnings Warehouse conducted a citizens arrest after catching a thief putting a drill down his pants.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly seen by staff at the Kotara store placing a cordless drill down his pants on Saturday, 3 September.

He was followed by team members who requested the piece of machinery back.

The man then attempted to flee, but not before a citizens arrest was undertaken. The man was held until officers arrived.

Police arrested the man and charged him back at Newcastle Police Station, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before court next month.

It is being reported that the man has been banned from all Bunnings stores in NSW.